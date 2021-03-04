A recent poll conducted by WPA Intelligence showing Josh Mandel leads the Ohio Republican Senate primary with 32 percent, a 27 point lead over his closest competitor.

Josh Mandel is the former Ohio state treasurer and a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate next year. The current Senator, Rob Portman (R-OH), announced that he would retire at the end of his term.

The poll was conducted on behalf of the Club for Growth PAC in Ohio from February 1-3. The poll shows Mandel is the front runner for a hypothetical Senate primary, receiving 38 percent of the vote. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) is in second place with just 11 percent of the vote. There are three other likely candidates in the single digits, and 39 percent of the voters still undecided.

Early polling is likely based significantly on the name ID. Mandel has previously appeared on a statewide ballot in three different elections.

WPA Intelligence asked 509 likely Republican primary voters in Ohio. All of the interviews were conducted by live telephone. The methodology shows the “sample was selected from the Ohio voter file and stratified by geography, age, gender, and vote history to ensure a representative sample of the likely primary electorate. The survey has a margin of error of +4.4% at the 95% confidence level.”

In January, Mandel spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle about what Ohio needs right now. Mandel explained:

“I think the key is keeping the Trump coalition together. I feel very strongly that the Trump coalition is made up of working people, not country club Republicans, and I think the whole country club Republican set, the establishment Republicans, the Harvard elite, they look down on the people of Ohio. As you said, they got it wrong twice.” The Ohio conservative said that Democrats’ “values don’t connect with the voters of Ohio.” Mandel noted Ohioans need to nominate a “Trump warrior” and a “constitutional conservative” who will stand up to their own party.

President Trump won Ohio in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

