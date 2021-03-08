Lincoln Project (TLP) co-founder George Conway said the organization “should shut down, absent full disclosure of its finances” in response to fresh reporting that TLP knew about the inappropriate behavior by Co-founder John Weaver as early as last year, along with additional information conveying that one-third of “TLP’s fundraising went to a firm run by one of the founders,” from which the four co-founders “were paid.”

“As this detailed story shows, there’s simply too much money that hasn’t been accounted for, and, I fear, never will be,” Conway tweeted.

.@ProjectLincoln should shut down, absent full disclosure of its finances. As this detailed story shows, there’s simply too much money that hasn’t been accounted for, and, I fear, never will be. https://t.co/QUbeWVB5dS — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 8, 2021

Less than a month after TLP announced they were forming a “transition advisory committee” to “get our own house in order” in reference to John Weaver’s pedophilia, new revelations came to light on Monday that some “TLP officials were informed of Weaver’s harassment as early as last January,” according to new reporting.

The reporting “found that Mr. Weaver’s inappropriate behavior was brought to the organization’s attention multiple times last year, beginning in January 2020, according to four people with direct knowledge of the complaints, though none of the warnings involved a minor,” the report said.

– The most detailed warning came in an email in June. We obtained a large part of the email. Here’s the first paragraph: https://t.co/9I59f3OzWi pic.twitter.com/aHD1GYamMN — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) March 8, 2021

Ryan Wiggins, The Lincoln Project’s spokeswoman, said he would not comment on the allegations against John Weaver until “an outside legal review of Mr. Weaver’s actions” was completed.

The bombshell report also noted that “the four main founders of TLP had private financial agreements that other leaders didn’t know about for some time.” Some Republicans have called TLP a “sleazy” group of “grifters.”

Additional information revealed nearly one-third of “TLP’s fundraising went to a firm run by one of the founders,” from which the four co-founders “were paid.” It is unclear how much money this was.

Some key points: – The 4 main founders of TLP had private financial agreements that other leaders didn’t know about for some time.

– Nearly 1/3 of TLP’s fundraising went to a firm run by one of the founders, from which the 4 were paid (unclear how much) https://t.co/9I59f3OzWi — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) March 8, 2021

Conway also expressed support for those continuing “the fight against Trumpism,” urging “them to do so in some other way.”

I know LP’s supporters want to continue the fight against Trumpism, and I urge them to do so in some other way. Fortunately, there are an ample number of other groups fighting that fight, such as:@AccountableGOP @protctdemocracy @BulwarkOnline https://t.co/hmr08i9RGx https://t.co/iP1wMoNgMA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 8, 2021

It is unclear if TLP will indeed shut down or continue plotting along with the transition advisory committee.