NRCC Poll: Majority Oppose Democrats Keeping Schools Closed

Voters overwhelmingly oppose the Democrats continuing to keep schools closed, a new poll shows.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) released a survey taken from February 24-28, showing voters overwhelmingly believe schools should be reopened. The survey was among 1,000 voters across 85 battleground congressional districts. Of the registered voters, 62 percent and 60 percent of Independents are less likely to vote Democrat.

The survey showed, 66 percent of voters say it is safe to open schools up and send students back to in-person learning. Democrats refusing to reopen the schools were found to be toxic. Voters are upset at Democrats who have been ignoring science in saying schools are not safe to reopen, and voters promise they will be held accountable in the midterm election.

“National teacher unions who bankrolled Democrat campaigns stand in the way of safely re-opening schools and providing our students with the educational and emotional support they need,” the survey showed.

In January, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report found, “There has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.”

During a White House coronavirus briefing in February, the CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, spoke about reopening schools. “There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated,” she said.

As previously reported, after months of distance learning, New York City high schools are set to reopen on March 22.