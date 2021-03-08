President Joe Biden opposes a proposal earning bipartisan support to protect women’s sports, the White House confirmed Monday.

The Senate voted Saturday on an amendment proposed by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus spending bill to defund schools allowing biological male athletes to compete against women in school sports.

The amendment failed 49 – 50 but earned the support of Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (WV).

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden opposed the amendment during the White House press briefing Monday afternoon.

“He believes transgender rights are human rights and wants to see kids have the opportunity to play sports and participate in a range of activities,” she said.

Psaki also noted she and other White House staff were wearing purple to recognize International Women’s Day as she promoted President Biden’s plan to sign an executive order creating a White House Gender Policy Council.

Co-Chair of the White House Gender Policy Council Jennifer Klein said the administration is aware of a law passed in Mississippi banning biological males from competing as women in school sports.

“We have the tools that we have, which are federal laws, and the bully pulpit, and clarity about our policy and values,” Klein said when asked about the law, confirming she and her team were “definitely considering” using them.