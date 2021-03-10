Bipartisan Group of Senators Push for Permanent Daylight Saving Time

Senators from both sides of the aisle are backing a bill that would end the antiquated system behind changing the nation’s clocks twice a year.

Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), James Lankford (R-OK), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Ed Markey (D-MA) have reintroduced a bill to end the “spring forward, fall back” practice of resetting our country’s clocks.

Sixteen states are already in the process of making Daylight Saving Time permanent, but a federal statute is needed to complete the process. In a statement released by Marco Rubio’s office, the Florida senator pointed to past studies indicating numerous benefits.

“Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why the Florida legislature voted to make it permanent in 2018,” Rubio said. “I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year.”

A simplified “one-pager” for the Sunshine Protection Act highlights the most prominent improvements to Americans’ quality of life. Evidence suggests the change could reduce car accidents, cardiac issues, depression, and even stroke.

The change could indirectly help reduce child obesity, increase general physical fitness, and even deter robberies. There are also broader benefits to the economy, especially within the agricultural industry.

“In a year that feels like it’s been in complete darkness, Senator Rubio and I have provided a solution to provide more sunlight by making Daylight Saving Time permanent,” Oklahoma Senator James Lankford said in the release. “I don’t know a parent of a young child that would oppose getting rid of springing forward or falling back.”

“Congress created Daylight Saving decades ago as a wartime effort,” Lankford concluded. “Now it is well past time to lock the clock and end this experiment.”