White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused former President Donald Trump of having a “morality problem” at the border Wednesday when confronted with President Joe Biden’s failure to stop migrants from flooding to the Southern border.

When Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked if the Biden administration had a messaging problem, Psaki replied, “I would say in the last administration we had a morality problem.”

Psaki said under Trump, migrant children “were being pulled from the arms of their parents” and “sent back on a treacherous journey” after they were not allowed into the United States.

The Biden White House continues to struggle with its messaging about the migrant crisis at the Southern border United States.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in March that children sent by “loving parents” in Central America would not be turned away at the border.

On Tuesday, Psaki said “we are not trying to close our borders” and said the priority of the Biden administration was to “create an effective, moral, humane system.”