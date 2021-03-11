Live Updates*** Biden Delivers First Prime-Time Presidential Address

President Joe Biden will give his first prime-time presidential address to the nation on Thursday evening a day after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion Coronavirus stimulus package.

Biden signed the legislation earlier in the day, and his address will also mark the one-year anniversary of the Coronavirus pandemic in America.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier in the week that Biden “will discuss the many sacrifices that the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered.”

“The president will look forward, highlighting the role that Americans will play in beating the virus and moving the country to getting back to normal,” she said.

All times Eastern.

8:45 PM: Chattering class gushing over Biden’s “compassion” and “empathy.”

Joe Biden just gave the speech that Donald Trump refused to give. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 12, 2021

A sober, sometimes poetic and hopeful speech mixed with Biden's telltale expressions of empathy and sorrow for the losses we have suffered. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 12, 2021

It’s nice to have a president again. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 12, 2021

Joe Biden > Donald Trump. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 12, 2021

Biden showing America something it hasn’t had since #COVID19 attached us. A compassionate President leading the nation. — David Leopold 🇺🇸 (@DavidLeopold) March 12, 2021

8:26 PM: CNN’s Anderson Cooper praises Biden for being the “Commander-in-Grief” tonight, remembering Americans who died due to the Coronavirus. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow calls the address “moving” and praises Biden’s “empathy.” Maddow says Biden is a different type of man than Trump, and he says all of Trump’s public pronouncements about Coronavirus were all about himself.

8:23 PM: Biden says he will be traveling across the country with his administration to highlight details of the rescue bill that just passed.

8:22 PM: Biden hypes the rescue plan. He says “rescue checks” will be directed deposited and unemployment benefits will be increased. He says the the relief bill will create “millions of jobs” and cut child poverty.

8:17 PM: Biden says he needs “every American” to do their part and get vaccinated and help friends and families get vaccinated. He says there is a good chance that people can have cookouts again on July 4 with their families/small groups. He says that will make this Independence Day truly special, saying American can start to declare independence from the virus. Biden urges Americans to wear masks as recommended and warns there could be new restrictions if the virus starts spreading again. Biden says it’s never a good bet to bet against the American people, and “America is coming back.” He calls the development of the vaccine a “true miracle of science” and talks about the Mars Rover.

Biden says his message is: “Listen to Dr. Fauci.” He says he has assured us that vaccines are safe and have gone through rigorous scientific testing.

8:15 PM: Biden announces that he is directing all states and territories to make all adults to be able to vaccinated no later than May 1. He also announces a website people can use to find vaccination sites. He says with the passage of the stimulus bill, school re-openings can be accelerated. He says his administration will issue guidelines on what people can and cannot do once they are vaccinated.

“We’re going to beat that goal” says President Biden of 100 million shots in 100 days. He said that all adults should be eligible for vaccines by May 1 with a goal of two million shots a day. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 12, 2021

8:10 PM: Biden talks about Johnson & Johnson working with Merck to make vaccines, coming together for the good of the nation. He says they should be applauded for it. Biden then talks about vaccinators who will administer shots and establishing more places where people can get shots. He says he is working with governors and mayors in red states and blue states to set up vaccination centers. He talks about serving the hardest hit underserved communities.

Biden is gaslighting on vaccines. The facts: Operation Warp Speed developed a vaccine in record time and was meeting Biden’s distribution goal before he took office. Meanwhile, Biden spent months during the campaign sowing doubt about the efficacy of vaccines being developed. pic.twitter.com/TO0sfSAWgC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2021

8:09 PM: Biden says the only way to get our lives back on track is the “beat the virus.” He says this is “one of the most complex operations” we have undertaken as a nation. He says he us using every power he has as president to put the country on “war footing” to “get the job done.” He says the country is making “real progress” now on the Coronavirus.

Pres. Biden: “The only way to get our lives back, to get our economy back on track, is to beat the virus…that’s why I’m using every power I have as president of the United States to put us on a war footing to get the job done.” https://t.co/7yZIzkcrbm pic.twitter.com/TeYHB7QRju — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2021

8:08 PM: Biden talks about listening to scientists and says government is not some distant force in a foreign capital. He talks about the need for a common purpose and tells the story of a woman in Philadelphia who owns a small business who told him she “just wanted the truth” about the Coronavirus.

8:07 PM: Biden says too often we have turned against another because of masks. He speaks about vicious hate-crimes against Asian-Ameriacns who have been scapegoated. Biden says so many on the front lines are forced to live in fear just walking the down the streets. He says it’s un-American and wrong and must stop.

Biden calls out the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic, saying they're "attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated" "They are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It's wrong, it's un-American and it must stop" pic.twitter.com/GRkWzXWzd2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2021

8:04 PM: Biden says he carries a card in his pocket with the updated COVID death count in America, which he says is currently at: 527,726.

Biden says so many had to make the same walk upstairs this year that his dad had to decades ago when he lost his job. He talks about a generation of children who may be set back a year or more because they have lost a year of learning. He talks about grandparents who haven’t seen their grandchildren and not being able to do the things that used to fill us with joy.

8:02 PM: Biden says he wants to talk about where we are since “everything stopped because the pandemic.” He says a year ago the country was hit with a violence that was met with “silence.” He blames the Trump administration of “neglect.”

Pres. Biden: "A year ago, we were hit with a virus that was met with silence, and spread unchecked. Denials for days, weeks, then months, that led to more deaths, more infections, more stress, and more loneliness." https://t.co/9YV4cju4J4 pic.twitter.com/iDchB2KsrB — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2021

7:55 PM: Biden will deliver his address from the White House’s East Room:

Ten minutes until the first national prime time address by President Biden. He will speak from the East Room. pic.twitter.com/HCIHqTIdDR — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 12, 2021

7:50 PM: Biden expected to deliver more remarks in the Rose Garden on Friday morning hyping his administration’s Coronavirus relief bill.

FRIDAY >> @POUTS and @VP will deliver remarks on the American Rescue Plan alongside Members of Congress in the Rose Garden. — Matt Hill (@MattHill46) March 12, 2021

7:45 PM: Biden to make vaccine announcements. He is expected to speak at the top of the hour.

Tonight President Biden will also announce:

– Deployment of 4000 active duty troops to help vaccine efforts, bringing total to 6000 troops

– Expansion of qualified vaccinators to include dentists/vets/paramedics/med students, etc.

– A website by May w/ locations of avail vaccines — Sara Cook (@saraecook) March 12, 2021

#BREAKING: President Biden will direct states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1. The directive is part of a plan to get the U.S. "closer to normal" by the July 4th holiday. https://t.co/0yJY1KCWkd — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) March 11, 2021

The lesson progressives learned from the most recent stimulus process/debate–“seeing Republican cooperation is a path to nowhere.” Expect more calls for filibuster reforms, including a push for talking/standing filibusters, that will cause “obstructionists” to feel more “pain.”

Progressive coalition: The stimulus process made it clear there's no hope for working with Republicans so kill the filibuster and jam on. "seeking Republican cooperation is a path to nowhere." pic.twitter.com/97Jc3bA0Mi — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 11, 2021

New: Dems brace for a slog in the next phase of the Biden agenda, with House bills set to pile up in Senate and with Manchin and others showing no willingness to change 60-vote requirement. Internal fights loom over immigration, infrastructure, spending. https://t.co/N2S9tedDhA — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 11, 2021

Stimulus checks will be deposited into bank accounts as soon as this weekend, @PressSec says. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 11, 2021

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country.” President Biden has signed his sweeping $1.9 trillion economic rescue bill into law. https://t.co/9V4sWQucLe pic.twitter.com/uxTLXMJ3Fj — CNN (@CNN) March 11, 2021

President Biden signs the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law: pic.twitter.com/AAH7Vg2bXW — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 11, 2021