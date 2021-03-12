President Joe Biden took a swipe at Sarah Palin, his foe from 13-years-ago, Friday as he celebrated the passage of the “American Rescue Plan.”

In the Rose Garden with congressional Democrats, Biden said he may appoint Vice President Kamala Harris to implement the $1.9 trillion behemoth spending bill.

“The devil is in the details of implementing this legislation,” Biden said.

“I know from experience, when the president (Barack Obama) turned to me like I haven’t done to the vice president yet and said, ‘Take care of it. You take care of implementing the plan,'” he said, adding he believed Harris could do it.

“I spent literally four or five hours a day for six months. I talked to over 160 mayors, probably more than two or three times, every governor, save one, who’s looking at from Alaska to Russia,” Biden continued, referring to a fictional Saturday Night Live skit that lampooned Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee.

In 2009, as Biden worked to spend nearly $900 billion, Palin was one of the Republican governors who articulated a principled opposition to the Obama stimulus bill because it was designed to grow state government expenditures, but the federal government’s obligation for them would phase out, leaving the states responsible to cover this growth in government.

Palin said she was “against increased federal programs that will become a state’s unfunded mandate to continue funding for generations,” the Miami Herald reported at the time.

According to NBC News, Palin accepted 69 percent of the stimulus “money without strings that will bind the state later.”

