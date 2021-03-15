Donald Trump Makes Surprise Appearance at Sarah Sanders Campaign Event

Former President Donald Trump appeared at an campaign event for Sarah Sanders over the weekend.

“Great weekend on the campaign trail featuring a surprise appearance at one of my events by President Trump!” Sanders wrote on social media Sunday evening.

Sanders served as a press secretary for the Trump campaign from 2017 to 2019 and left the White House to return to her home state of Arkansas.

Trump teased Sanders about her political future when she publicly announced her decision to leave in June 2019.

“If we can get her to run for the governor of Arkansas, I think she’ll do very well,” he said. “And I’m trying to get her to do that.”

Sanders announced her run for Governor of Arkansas in January 2021.

“I took on the media, the radical left and their cancel culture, and I won,” she said, referring to her time as a press secretary for former President Trump. “As governor, I will be your voice and never let them silence you.”

Trump quickly endorsed Sanders, effectively clearing the Republican primary field.