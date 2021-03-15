White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended President Joe Biden’s handling of the migration crisis on the U.S. southern border, insisting he was working on “expediting” the process for unaccompanied minors into the United States.

“The president is focused on expediting what’s happening at the border at every step in the process,” she said.

Psaki said Biden continued “pushing” his team to “expedite processing at the border,” for the detained unattended minors and release them to vetted sponsors in the United States.

She refused to concede the crisis on the border had become a “disaster” after Biden deployed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with the response.

“I know that we always get into the labels here but I would say that our focus is on solutions,” Psaki said.

She said FEMA would help get unaccompanied minors access to more shelter space.

“Clearly the numbers are enormous,” Psaki said. “This is a big challenge and it certainly is a reflection of using every lever of the federal government to help address that.”

When a reporter asked if the White House believed they had a handle on the border crisis, she replied, “We certainly do.”