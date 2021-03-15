The New York State Assembly will hire outside counsel to assist with the state legislature’s impeachment probe into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who faces mounting calls to resign in the wake of twin scandals over his handing of nursing home death figures and sexual harassment allegations brought forth by multiple women.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) told Politico an update regarding which firm will be involved in the probe will come “some time this week.”

“It should be done expeditiously,” the speaker said of the probe. “But I think to say you have to come back with a decision in a week or two weeks or a month would be unfair to the process of an investigation.”

“It’s not just lawyers, it’s investigators, it’s stenographers, it’s all those things they would need. I’m sure they’ll tell us what the bill is,” he added.

Heastie authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to launch an impeachment investigation into Cuomo on Thursday, noting the probe will not interfere with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ (D) own independent review of the accusations against the governor.

“There are some members who want an immediate consideration of impeachment,” the speaker stated. “But I’d say the overwhelming majority, almost everybody, believes in due process, and that’s why we were able to move forward and have the [Assembly] Judiciary Committee launch an impeachment investigation.”

In recent weeks, at least six women have revealed allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted advances against Cuomo. The claims have sparked resignation calls from nearly the entire New York congressional Democrat delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D).

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct,” Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY-D) said in a joint statement. “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

Despite growing pressure, Cuomo has repeatedly said he has no plans to resign.