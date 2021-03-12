Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand Call on Andrew Cuomo to Resign

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) issued a joint statement Friday in which they called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign as he faces duelings scandals.

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid [coronavirus] crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign,” the statement reads.

