Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) released a letter Thursday of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) congratulating her election to Congress as Democrats seek to overturn her election.

“As a 24-year military veteran, I am especially honored and humbled to receive this flag flown over the U.S. Capitol on the day I was sworn in to serve the people of Iowa’s Second Congressional District,” Miller-Meeks wrote Thursday.

The Iowa Republican then released a letter of Pelosi congratulating her for her election to Congress.

“As House Speaker, it is my honor to again extend congratulations to you on your election as a Member of the 117th Congress,” the leading House Democrat wrote to Miller-Meeks.

“I look forward to working with you in a Congress that is bipartisan and unifying,” she added.

As a 24-year military veteran, I am especially honored and humbled to receive this flag flown over the U.S. Capitol on the day I was sworn in to serve the people of Iowa’s Second Congressional District. #IA02 pic.twitter.com/kyhKgrwgQa — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (@RepMMM) March 18, 2021

Rep. Miller-Meeks’ statement follows as Iowa Democrat Rita Hart, who lost to Miller-Meeks during the 2020 congressional election, is asking the House Administration Committee to seat her over Miller-Meeks. The Iowa conservative defeated Hart by six votes.

The House Democrats’ move to unseat Rep. Miller-Meeks has engendered concern from at least one House Democrat who worries the House may overstep its bounds by investigating the Iowa second district’s results.

Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA), a moderate Democrat, asked the question, “What motivates Congress to look at something that should be a state issue?”

“I want to see what compelling reasons there are for the feds to get involved in this. I think these are issues that right now are probably best left at the state level,” he said.

One Republican group said Pelosi’s overturn of the Iowa second congressional district’s results would make her a hypocrite.

“Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to overturn a state-certified election is a disgusting partisan power grab. She’s also a shameless hypocrite,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Berg said in a statement Friday.

