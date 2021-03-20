An illegal alien MS-13 gang member wanted for murder in El Salvador was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada this month.

Noe Victelio Rivera-Batres, a 50-year-old illegal alien MS-13 Gang member, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency after law enforcement in El Salvador issued a warrant for his arrest.

Rivera-Batres was first arrested by United States Border Patrol in June 2018 near McAllen, Texas. After being convicted of illegal entry, Rivera-Batres was sentenced to time served and turned over to ICE. That same day, he was released on bail into the U.S.

In March 2019, law enforcement in San Miguel, El Salvador issued a warrant for Rivera-Batres in connection to a 2015 murder. INTERPOL subsequently issued a red notice for Rivera-Batres.

Rivera-Batres is now in ICE custody and will remain there until he is deported to El Salvador. The illegal alien faces up to 50 years in prison for the murder charges.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.