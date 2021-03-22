Hundreds of migrants are waiting in an encampment in Tijuana, Mexico, until they can be processed and potentially released into the United States interior by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Photos captured of the encampment show a “Biden for President 2020” flag waving as migrants stay huddled in tents. The photos show the scale to which migrants are sitting in close range to the U.S.-Mexico border in the hopes of being released into the U.S. interior.

The Biden administration, as Breitbart News exclusively reported, has ordered federal immigration officials to quickly release border crossers into the U.S. interior without going through standard protocols such as notifying an immigration court or issuing the border crossers a Notice to Appear for which they would have to show up in court.

Simultaneously, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed to lawmakers last week the agency has released border crossers into the U.S. interior without testing them for coronavirus.

The expansive Catch and Release process, implemented by the Biden administration, has coincided with skyrocketing illegal immigration levels.

Federal immigration officials apprehended almost 100,000 border crossers in February, an increase of 170 percent compared to the same time last year. The total number of illegal aliens who successfully crossed the border, undetected, since October 2020 has surpassed 118,000, Breitbart News exclusively reported.

