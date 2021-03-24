White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major had returned to the building after the biting incident.

“Champ and Major are here at the White House,” she said during the White House press briefing in response to a question about their status.

The dogs were pulled from their living space in the White House and returned to Delaware after the dog Major bit an individual.

Psaki said the dogs traveled to Camp David over the weekend with Biden and First Lady Jill Biden before returning back to the White House on Sunday.

“The dogs will come and go and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasions, and the president and the first lady often do as well,” she said.

Biden defended his dog as a “sweet dog” despite the attack.

“You turned a corner and there’s two people they don’t know at all,” he said last week during an ABC News interview. “And you know, and they move — and he moves to protect.”