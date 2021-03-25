Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Signs Election Integrity Bill

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has signed an election bill that would strengthen voting rules in the Peach State by limiting the number of ballot drop boxes and establishing photo ID requirements for absentee voters, among other things.

The legislation, Senate Bill 202, was passed along party lines by Georgia’s General Assembly with votes of 100-75 in the House and 34-20 in the Senate. It aims to enhance voting rules to ensure more fair and safe elections.

As reported by the Hill, the bill will “require voters to provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID card number to request and submit absentee ballots, and it would curtail the use of ballot drop boxes, limiting their placement to early-voting locations and making them accessible only while the precinct is open.”

The bill also gives the Georgia State Elections Board the ability to take over county election boards in areas that may require oversight. Georgia’s Secretary of State, currently held by Brad Raffensperger, would also be removed as chair of the State Elections Board.

In addition, the bill, which has now been signed into law, shortens the runoff election span, taking it from nine weeks after the general election to four weeks and prevents food or beverages from being given to voters who are waiting in line to vote.

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), now the head of a key grassroots organization Greater Georgia, applauded the passage of the bill:

2020 saw rapid and inconsistent changes to our elections. Today's passage of SB202 will restore confidence by strengthening election integrity & expanding access to voting. Thank you to the Georgia Legislature & Governor for your leadership in this effort. Full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9ASeJuGtin — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) March 25, 2021

