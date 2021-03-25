Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) administration issued a coronavirus-related “code of conduct” for student athletes this week.

The document, which requires a student’s signature, comes from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the agency that took over issuing virus orders after Whitmer’s executive orders were ruled unconstitutional last October.

The “MI Safer Sports COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] Testing Program: Participant Code of Conduct” came after Whitmer’s administration mandated regular coronavirus testing for all spring school sports players.

The document requires an athlete to agree with:

Inside and outside of practice and competition, I will follow all state and local health orders that apply in my area, including wearing a face mask when around others, limitations on gatherings outside my immediate household, including non-team gatherings and social gatherings with my team outside of practice or competition.

“I understand that failure to follow the above agreements could result in my removal from competition and practices and may result in disqualification of my entire team,” a player must agree.

Students must also comply with the following, “MDHHS may request documentation at any time necessary to enforce this Code of Conduct.”

A student athlete’s signature is required, along with a parent or guardian “if participant is a minor.”

Jayme McElvany, leader of Let Them Play Michigan, the group that successfully pressured Whitmer to back down and begin winter sports, told Breitbart News:

The Code of Conduct that Michigan athletes are required to sign is a gross example of Gov. Whitmer’s and the Michigan health department’s overreach into our lives. How dare they think that they can coerce our children into signing something like that regarding what they do with their time outside of school and sports. And to put the constant pressure on these kids that they may end up being the one to cause their entire team to forfeit is abusive at best. What they’re doing to Michigan’s kids is unacceptable and in my opinion quickly turning criminal.

At least two student sports organizations are pushing back.

The Tri-Valley Conference, located in the Saginaw/Midland areas, as well as the Kensington Lakes Activities Association in Metro Detroit, issued similar statements disagreeing with the testing mandate.

“We believe it is not feasible to input data for each spring student-athlete under the current guidelines and data platform. Some schools have as many as 700 or more student-athletes in the spring season,” it said.

“We believe if testing must occur that only student-athletes in the contact sports of lacrosse and soccer be involved on a weekly basis,” both groups argued.

They also said “an answer/rationale must be given for testing additional athletes (all spring athletes), especially because they are outdoor sports,” and noted only wrestlers were tested in the winter.

“Tri-Valley and Kensington Lakes athletic directors have done exactly what other schools administrators need to do,” McElvany told Breitbart News.

“They have stepped up and said that they do not approve of the latest mandates regarding mandated testing for all spring sports. If more schools would start standing up to the insanity, maybe things would change,” she said.

“But everyone’s continued ‘our hands are tied’ isn’t cutting it anymore. I’m tired of the excuses. Someone in a decision-making position needs to do what’s right and stand up for these kids,” McElvany said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.