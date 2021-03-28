Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told Breitbart News Saturday that Democrats hope illegal aliens will become future “voters” through America’s open southern border.

Braun served as one of the 17 Senate Republicans that traveled to see the crisis unfolding at America’s southern border. The migrant crisis has emerged less than 100 days into President Joe Biden’s administration.

Braun told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle there appears to be an “unlimited” number of migrants willing to spend “$4,000 to $20 grand to come into the country.”

The Hoosier conservative then noted what appears to be a “calculation” from Democrats that “many of them” could “become voters for you down the road.”

“That is the ugly underpinning of what the Democrats are doing, and they disguise it as humanitarian, and if that were the case, they would not let what happened what we all witnessed,” he added.

Braun noted while he was at the southern border that Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy helped mitigate border crossings.

He told Boyle, under then-President Donald Trump, that America experienced “45-year record” low border crossings. In contrast, Braun said crossings are at all an all-time high.

Braun that migrants are getting “processed” even more quickly and with less scrutiny because the border patrol does not have the space to handle the enormous flow of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border.

Braun then charged Democrats would not be able to “put a lid” on the border crisis and prevent Americans from seeing the surge of migrants at the border.

The Hoosier senator said that the only way the federal government can address this border crisis is to put in place the policies Democrats have “ridiculed and denounced.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.