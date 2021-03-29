Poll: Majority of Americans View ‘Cancel Culture’ as Threat to Freedom

A majority of Americans see “cancel culture” as a threat to their freedom, a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released to the Hill on Monday found.

“Sixty-four percent of respondents said that there is ‘a growing cancel culture’ that is a threat to their freedom, while 36 percent said they did not view it as a threat to their freedom,” the outlet reported.

The poll said 36 percent of Americans believe cancel culture poses a “big problem,” but 32 percent described it as a “moderate problem.”

“Another 20 percent said it was a ‘small problem’ and 13 percent said it is ‘not a problem,'” the article continued.

The only way citizens can fight back against cancel culture is by canceling them, Mike Cernovich, author, journalist, and producer of Hoaxed, said during a recent edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow:

You have to say, “Okay, so this is the way it’s going to be. We’re looking at tweets? Cool, here are your tweets. You’re terrible. I’m going to create a caricature of you based on two or three tweets that I saw of yours, and that’s your identity. That’s who you are forever. That’s what we’re gonna bring up for the rest your life.”

In January, British actor Rowan Atkinson criticized cancel culture and described it as the “digital equivalent of the medieval mob roaming the streets looking for someone to burn.”

“The problem we have online is that an algorithm decides what we want to see, which ends up creating a simplistic, binary view of society,” Atkinson said during an interview with the U.K.’s Radio Times.

“It becomes a case of either you’re with us or against us. And if you’re against us, you deserve to be ‘canceled,'” he stated.

Fifty-four percent of those who responded to the recent poll said they felt “concerned” if they expressed an opinion online they would be banned or fired, but 46 percent stated they were not concerned.

The poll surveyed 1,945 registered voters and was conducted March 24-25.