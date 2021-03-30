Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) admonished Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) Tuesday for his attacks against former Donald Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Breitbart News reported that Gonzalez, one of the ten House Republicans to vote to impeach Donald Trump, attacked former House Freedom Caucus cofounder and Trump White House chief of staff Meadows, during a fundraiser with former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH).

“Mark Meadows is the person in the Trump world who is most angry with me and is most aggressively supporting my primary opponent,” Gonzalez said. “So, apparently, the Speaker and I feel the exact same way about Mark Meadows.”

Boehner called Meadows an “idiot” in 2017. “He’s an idiot. I can’t tell you what makes him tick,” Boehner told New York Magazine.

“They can’t tell you what they’re for. They can tell you everything they’re against. They’re anarchists. They want total chaos. Tear it all down and start over. That’s where their mindset is,” Boehner said of the House Freedom Caucus.

Boehner also called Jordan “a terrorist as a legislator going back to his days in the Ohio House and Senate … A terrorist. A legislative terrorist.”

Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, condemned Gonzalez’s attacks against Meadows.

Jordan said, “Attacking a great American like Mark Meadows: Not helpful.”

Gonzalez also said during the fundraiser that he hopes to for the power of the political Right to “diminish” and for the “center” to rise in the coming years.

The Ohio Republican said he hopes to convince Republicans that are furious with him to vote for him again in 2022. He said:

Even people that are furious with how I voted, if we sit down and have a conversation we can get that. They may be upset but they’re more upset about, quite frankly, is what is happening here in Washington. What they’re seeing from the Biden administration, from full Democratic control in Congress.

Gonzalez added, “And so, as angry as they are they know that we can certainly work together on that and align on that. I’ve found that folks are willing to come back.”