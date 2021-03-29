Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) said during a Monday fundraiser that he hopes for the power of the political Right to “diminish” and for the “center” to rise in the coming years, according to footage of the fundraiser obtained by Breitbart News.

Gonzalez, who was one of the ten House Republicans to vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump, held a fundraiser with former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH).

Breitbart News obtained footage footage of the fundraiser, in which Gonzalez said he hopes for the “far-right” and “far-left” to diminish in power and for the “center” to rise.

In the video, Gonzalez appeared to dismiss polling conducted by the conservative Club for Growth. The survey found that Gonzalez trailed Trump-endorsed candidate Max Miller 39 to 30 percent. The survey also found that only 34 percent of those polled had a positive view of the incumbent Republican.

Gonzalez said that there are polls that are “more accurate” than others.

The Ohio Republican said during the fundraiser that he believes he can convince Republican voters that remain angry about his vote to impeach the 45th president.

Gonzalez said:

Even people that are furious with how I voted, if we sit down and have a conversation we can get that. They may be upset but they’re more upset about, quite frankly, is what is happening here in Washington. What they’re seeing from the Biden administration, from full Democratic control in Congress. And so, as angry as they are they know that we can certainly work together on that and align on that. I’ve found that folks are willing to come back.

In contrast to his claim, the Club for Growth poll found that once voters were reminded about his vote to impeach Trump and that Trump endorsed Miller, Gonzalez’s polling drops 52 points against Miller.

Gonzalez then noted that Boehner said during the fundraiser that the country has a fight between the “moderates” and the “extremes” in the Republican and the Democrat parties.

Gonzalez then said that he hopes to see the “far-right and far-left diminish in power and for the center to take hold.”