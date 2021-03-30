Lindsey Graham Says His Home Safe Because He Owns an AR-15

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claimed Monday his home would be safe in a natural disaster scenario, where police could not respond, because he owns an AR-15 rifle.

The Hill reported Graham told Fox News’ Chris Wallace, “I own an AR-15. If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself.”

Graham also addressed Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) “assault weapons” ban, challenging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to bring it up for a vote.

Graham said, “I would challenge Sen. Schumer to bring the assault weapons ban to the floor of the United States Senate. It won’t get 50 votes, much less 60.”

Breitbart News reported Feinstein put forward her “assault weapons” ban legislation on March 12, 2021. It is written so as to ban 205 different firearms as well as ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds.

On January 13, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to National Shooting Sports Foundation numbers showing there are 20 million firearms in private possession which Democrats label “assault weapons.” In other words, Sen. Graham’s AR-15 is just one of the 20 million commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles in America.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.