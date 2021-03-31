Illegal Alien Brothers Charged with Stabbing Man to Death in Arkansas

A pair of illegal alien brothers have been charged with stabbing a man to death in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Breitbart News has learned.

Gaspar Gaspar Andres, a 36-year-old illegal alien, and Pascual Gaspar Andres, a 26-year-old illegal alien, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder this month after local police say they stabbed a man to death.

On March 14, police were called to the scene of a fight where 32-year-old Miguel Ruiz Ruiz was injured and lying in a pool of his own blood on the ground of a residence. An affidavit states that Ruiz seemingly had multiple stab wounds to his body.

An eyewitness said she saw one of the Andres brothers fighting with Ruiz outside before the other brother ran out to help drag the man into a residence. Shortly thereafter, the eyewitness said she saw the Andres brothers run out of the residence shirtless and speed off in a vehicle.

The Andres brothers, the eyewitness said, left the door of the residence open. That is when the eyewitness said she and her boyfriend went to check on Ruiz and found him on the bathroom floor bleeding to death.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News that the Andres brothers are illegal aliens from Guatemala. One has been stopped for traffic violations before while the other has no known criminal history.

Now, the Andres brothers are facing life in prison and are being held in Garland County, Arkansas, without bail.

