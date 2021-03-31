Report: Four People Dead in Orange County, California, Shooting

Police officers stand outside a building were multiple people were killed in a shooting in Orange, California on March 31, 2021. - Metro City Fire Autority Dispatch said that four people were dead and two others had been transported to local hospitals. The suspect is in custody and was also …
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Four people were killed when a gunman opened fire Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in Orange County, California.

The Washington Times reports that one of the four deceased individuals “was a child.”

The incident occurred in a business park, and the suspected gunman opened fire on police when they responded to calls about the shooting.

The suspect was injured in the exchange of gunfire that followed.

ABC 7 notes that a neighbor near the business park said, “I was just in my room hanging out. All of a sudden, I heard five to seven gunshots go off.”

The neighbor added, “And then I waited a couple minutes and the police came. And I heard a few more gunshots go off. It was a lot, quickly. Then the helicopter showed up and it was silent after that.”

California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, a limit in the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy in a given month, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and controls on the sale of ammunition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.