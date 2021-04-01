White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed her alarm Thursday about a viral video published by Breitbart News showing smugglers dropping migrant children off of a border wall.

“I’ve seen the video and I think any of us who saw the video were incredibly alarmed by the steps of smugglers, ones that we have been quite familiar with,” Psaki said during the White House press briefing.

Psaki did not acknowledge President Joe Biden’s policies for empowering smugglers to enrich themselves by opening up immigration loopholes for unaccompanied minors.

She pointed to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s condemnation of the smugglers as “inhumane” but reassured concerned viewers that the children dropped off the wall were rescued.

“These kids, I believe, were rescued by individuals who were working at the border,” Psaki said and added, “These border patrol agents who saved these kids deserve our thanks and our gratitude for ensuring their safety.”

She again told parents of families not to send their children to the border, despite the administration repeatedly stressing that unaccompanied minor migrants would be released into the United States.

“This is not the time to come. You should not send your kids on this treacherous journey,” she said.