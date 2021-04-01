Exclusive – Louie Gohmert: Biden Unveiled Infrastructure Plan to ‘Distract’ from ‘Horrors’ of Border Crisis

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Wednesday that President Joe Biden unveiled his infrastructure plan to distract voters from the “horrors” of the border crisis.

Gohmert spoke to Breitbart News as he and other House Republicans from Texas traveled to the southern border. The trip comes as a migrant crisis has unfolded at the southern border only a few months into Biden’s administration.

Gohmert also told Breitbart News border patrol officers are either considering retirement or quitting because of Biden’s open border policies.

As the border crisis has emerged, Biden unveiled his $2.5 trillion infrastructure bill, which would seek to revitalize America’s roads, tunnels, and bridges. Breitbart News’s Charlie Spiering has reported that only about 25 percent of the $2.5 trillion bill would fund basic infrastructure. The rest of the bill would fund climate change initiatives.

Gohmert told Breitbart News Biden’s unveiling of the infrastructure and climate change bill largely distracts from the crisis at the border.

“Right now, it’s convenient to talk about it, to distract from the horrors at the southern border — all of the night, seeing these people cross the road,” Gohmert said.

Gohmert documented the border crisis:

House #TexasDelegation report from the border: -Donna facility supposed to hold 250, currently has 5700 in custody -3,700 UACs -1600 family units -365 adults -None are tested for COVID here unless showing symptoms#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/qpgtn4t03d — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) March 29, 2021

“They’re now willing to talk about the infrastructure; they wouldn’t talk about it while [Donald] Trump is president, and I thought that would be low-hanging fruit,” Gohmert said, adding, “but Pelosi and Schumer were absolutely adamant they did not want Trump to get any credit for building the infrastructure. He’s a construction president; it’s what he’s famous for.”

Gohmert also said the infrastructure bill focuses on climate change policies. For instance, the bill would include provisions that advance electric school busses and clean energy technology.

Gohmert continued, “This administration needs to distract from the horrors that are occurring down there. This is a distraction when they start talking about infrastructure.”

