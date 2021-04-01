Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed a bill on Wednesday banning sanctuary cities, which effectively act as safe havens for illegal immigrants, across the state, promising “immigration laws will be enforced in Montana.”

Per the law, local enforcement agencies will be required to abide by federal immigration law or face penalties for noncompliance. The law grants the attorney general authority to bring a civil action “to compel compliance by a state agency or local government.” Violators may have grants withheld and could face fines of “$10,000 every five days that the state agency or local government is not in compliance with the provisions,” per the measure.

“We are a nation of laws, and immigration laws will be enforced in Montana. Criminal, illegal aliens who pose public safety threats to our communities have no sanctuary in Montana,” Gianforte told the Daily Caller prior to signing the bill:

Montana Gov. Gianforte Sign… by Henry Rodgers

Gianforte’s move comes as the Biden administration continues to face a crisis on the southern border, which Republican lawmakers say Biden created by undoing many of Trump-era immigration policies, such as the Remain in Mexico agreement.

“It is a humanitarian disaster and crisis, and it is man-made. Joe Biden caused this with political decisions made in the opening weeks of this administration,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said during an appearance on Fox & Friends after visiting the border alongside several GOP colleagues.

“Last month — in the month of February — over 100,000 illegal immigrants entered the country — the highest rate of illegal immigration in 25 years,” Cruz added.