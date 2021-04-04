Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is running for governor in 2022, said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday her work as the state’s top lawyer makes her more qualified for the governorship than former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Rutledge and Sanders are both seeking the Republican nomination as current Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. Rutledge compared herself and Sanders to a pilot and flight attendant on an airplane based on their differing job experiences.

“There’s a big difference in answering questions behind the podium versus making decisions behind the desk, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last six and a half years as attorney general is leading the state of Arkansas, making these decisions,” Rutledge said. “Think about when you’re on an airplane. You’ve got two very important jobs. There’s the pilot and the flight attendant, and the flight attendant’s relaying information back to the passengers about what the pilots are deciding. But who do you want landing that plane? Do you want the flight attendant or the pilot landing the plane? And I’m the only person in this race for governor of Arkansas who has experience landing the plane.”

The attorney general also said Sanders is a “buddy” of hers and that she worked for Sanders’ father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee (R), when he served in that role.

Listen:

Sanders entered the race in January as a formidable candidate given she is a close ally of former President Donald Trump and a legacy because of her father. Trump immediately endorsed his former press secretary upon her announcement, calling her a “warrior” who will “do what is right, not what is politically correct.”

Host Matthew Boyle observed Rutledge also seems to be “lockstep in Trump’s agenda.”

Rutledge replied, “I supported President Trump’s policies as the attorney general of Arkansas, leading lawsuits on behalf of the Trump administration. … People say, ‘If you want something said, you might ask Sarah. If you want something done, you’re gonna ask Leslie Rutledge because Leslie Rutledge gets things done in the state of Arkansas.’”

Rutledge also spoke about her ongoing work on behalf of her state, railing against President Joe Biden specifically for his energy policies and detailing a trio of lawsuits she has aimed at the Biden administration in relation to the Keystone Pipeline, the “social cost” of carbon, and the moratorium on new federal oil and gas leases. “What they’re doing through these three in particular is saying, ‘We don’t want America to be energy independent. We want America to have to rely on a foreign entity, a foreign country in order to have our energy,’ and that puts American lives at risk. It costs Americans money.”

“The policies are dangerous for national security,” Rutledge concluded. “They’re harmful to our pocketbooks and the taxpayers, and they’re unconstitutional, and that’s why I’m suing President Biden. Every time I wake up in the morning, I think to myself, ‘How am I gonna sue Joe Biden today?’”

Breitbart News Saturday broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 1o:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com.