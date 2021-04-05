Report: Black Americans’ Gun Ownership up Nearly 60 Percent

Gun ownership among black Americans is up nearly 60 percent following the record gun sales of 2020.

The Guardian reports, “gun ownership among Black Americans is up 58.2 percent.”

The paper cites National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) figures showing “Americans bought a record number of firearms last year,” including an “estimated 5 million people [who] bought their first ever gun between March and August.”

Black Americans witnessed the greatest increase among all first-time gun buyers.

Gun rights groups like the National African American Gun Association have subsequently seen giant leaps in membership.

Anubis Heru owns the 1770 Armory and Gun Club in Denver, the first firearm store and simulator range in Colorado to be owned by a black American.

Heru commented on the existence of gun rights groups focused on black Americans, “The value of these groups is learning with people who know your struggle and understand what’s happening and has been happening with this country. Black people and women of color like to come to our facility because we’re not the typical redneck with a tattoo of the Three Percenters.”

On March 2, 2o21, Breitbart News reported black Chicagoans were flooding into concealed carry courses seeking to defend themselves against the crime in the Windy City.

The Chicago Tribune reports that when one considers new customers nationally in the gun community in 2020, “black customers accounted for the largest increase of any racial group.” In Chicago specifically, black residents are pouring into gun courses and concealed carry courses, seeking a way to protect themselves from the violence that is all around.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.