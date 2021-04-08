The gun control fact sheet distributed by the White House claims AR-pistols with stabilizer braces are “concealable,” and cited that alleged concealability as a reason the firearms should face a higher level of regulation.

The White House fact sheet says: “The alleged shooter in the Boulder tragedy last month appears to have used a pistol with an arm brace, which can make a firearm more stable and accurate while still being concealable.”

The word “concealable” is relative, at best, in this context, and perhaps misleading. While it is certain that some AR-pistols with stabilizer braces can be concealed in tall backpacks or other bags, they cannot be concealed on a person’s body the same way a traditional pistol or revolver can.

During his speech, Biden also claimed that AR-pistols are “more lethal” if they have a stabilizer brace. He did not provide an explanation for his claim of greater lethality.

Biden’s end goal is to have AR-pistols with stabilizer braces placed under the purview of the National Firearms Act. This could mean that owners of such firearms would be required to be fingerprinted and photographed, undergo a background check and pay a $200 tax to the federal government, register their firearm with the ATF, and wait nine to ten months for that entire purchasing process to take place.

