President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly begging federal employees from various agencies to take paid leave to provide care to thousands of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) arriving at the United States-Mexico border.

A report by the New York Times this weekend alleges the Biden administration is sending emails to federal employees asking them to take paid leave to help care for UACs who are arriving by the thousands every month.

The Times reports:

The desperate plea landed this week in the email inboxes of employees in government agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and NASA: Will you consider taking a four-month paid leave from your job to help care for migrant children in government-run shelters packed with new arrivals at the border? [Emphasis added] … A briefing memo sent to administration officials this week directed the health department to “identify and deploy all available federal volunteers to support” the effort to address the increase of minors, a drive reflected by the email seeking government workers to help. As of Friday, 2,722 employees across the government have volunteered, in most cases with their salaries being picked up by the health department. Some are caring for children at shelters. Others are helping with case management, I.T. services, food delivery, transportation and other logistics. [Emphasis added]

The reported redeployment of thousands of federal employees to aid border crossers comes as the Biden administration has seen the U.S.-Mexico border become overwhelmed as a result of the policy changes made by the president in his first few weeks in office.

In March, federal immigration officials apprehended nearly 170,000 border crossers including more than 18,600 UACs, nearly 53,000 family units, and nearly 97,000 single adults. The surge in illegal immigration under Biden marks a 72 percent increase in a single month and 243 percent increased compared to March 2020.

Most concerning is the number of border crossers who are successfully illegally entering the U.S. without being detected by federal immigration officials. Breitbart News exclusively reported that about 155,000 illegal aliens have successfully crossed into the U.S. since October 2020 — roughly 1,500 “got-aways” every day.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.