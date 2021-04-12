Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Tweet Support for Duante Wright’s Family

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with business leaders to discuss a coronavirus relief package with President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Joel B. Pollak

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris each tweeted their support Monday for the family of Duante Wright, the 20-year-old black driver killed after he evaded arrest on an outstanding warrant Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Brooklyn Center suffered a second night of rioting on Monday — ironically, as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd continues. Both towns are in Hennepin County; Brooklyn Center is a suburb.

Biden tweeted earlier:

Harris followed up:

Earlier Monday, Biden said there was “no justification” for looting.

Over the weekend, Biden tweeted that Congress should pass more gun control laws:

Police stopped Wright for a traffic violation, but attempted to arrest him when they discovered there was a warrant for his arrest for carrying a pistol without a permit.

