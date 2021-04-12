L.A. County Sheriff Calls on National Guard to Prepare, Prevent Riots

L.A. Duante Wright protest (David McNew / Getty)
David McNew / Getty
Joel B. Pollak

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told an interviewer Monday evening that he would alert the California National Guard to be ready to prevent rioting after an officer-involved shooting in Minnesota on Sunday was followed by a second night of rioting.

Duante Wright, 20, was shot by Officer Kim Potter in Brooklyn Center after he resisted arrest. He had been pulled over in a routine traffic stop when police discovered there was a warrant for his arrest on an outstanding weapons charge.

On Sunday evening, there was looting in the Minneapolis suburb, which was repeated again on Monday evening. Earlier Monday, local L.A. officials appealed for calm in an effort to avoid a repeat of the rioting that engulfed the city after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.

Villanueva told reporter Bill Melugin of local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 that he would “call over” to the National Guard:

President Joe Biden empathized with Wright’s family but said violence and looting were unacceptable.

There were protests in Washington, DC, and elsewhere around the country. Ironically, the violence has broken out during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.

