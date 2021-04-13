House Campaign Committees Fight to Outraise Each Other

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to reporters during a press conference on September 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discussed Democrats' actions towards impeachment and claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is struggling to maintain control of her party. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Jacob Bliss

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced Tuesday it outraised the Republican National Campaign Committee (NRCC) overall in the first quarter of 2021.

The DCCC narrowly outraised the NRCC overall in the first quarter of 2021. The DCCC reportedly raised $34.1 million in the first quarter compared to the NRCC who reported their fundraising numbers last Thursday, showing they raised $33.7 million in the same amount of time.

The Democrat’s campaign arm is touting this quarter as the “best-off year Q1″ with more than $10.8 million for online donations.

“American voters know the stakes in this election are clear. With Speaker Pelosi’s leadership, Democrats in Congress just delivered critical economic relief in the American Rescue Plan,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), the DCCC chairman, said in the statement, adding the relief plan is “cushioning the pocketbooks of American families, reopening schools, and expanding access to a vaccine that will crush the COVID-19 pandemic”:

When the news of the raised cash came in, Michael McAdams, the NRCC Communications Director, responded by saying, “The DCCC got outraised by the NRCC 2 of the first 3 months… and ended Q1 w[ith] $4.9 million less than the NRCC. Great job”:

Breitbart News reported the Republicans’ announcement last week that their campaign arm raised $33.7 million in the first three months of the year, ending with $29.7 million cash on hand.

The NRCC said they have no debt, while the DCCC reportedly entered into March with $11 million in debt.

In March, the NRCC hauled in $19.1 million, which is $3.6 million more than their previous off-year record for March.

McAdams also touted the “incredible work” of fundraising that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) had this past quarter.

McCarthy helped the NRCC raise an additional $5.3 million while Scalise helped raise an additional $3.5 million. Last week, McCarthy also announced he single-handedly raised over $27 million in campaign contributions.

