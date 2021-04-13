House Campaign Committees Fight to Outraise Each Other

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced Tuesday it outraised the Republican National Campaign Committee (NRCC) overall in the first quarter of 2021.

The DCCC narrowly outraised the NRCC overall in the first quarter of 2021. The DCCC reportedly raised $34.1 million in the first quarter compared to the NRCC who reported their fundraising numbers last Thursday, showing they raised $33.7 million in the same amount of time.

The Democrat’s campaign arm is touting this quarter as the “best-off year Q1″ with more than $10.8 million for online donations.

“American voters know the stakes in this election are clear. With Speaker Pelosi’s leadership, Democrats in Congress just delivered critical economic relief in the American Rescue Plan,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), the DCCC chairman, said in the statement, adding the relief plan is “cushioning the pocketbooks of American families, reopening schools, and expanding access to a vaccine that will crush the COVID-19 pandemic”:

NEWS: We officially raised $34.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, outraised the @NRCC, and posted our best off-year Q1 ever. Our energized grassroots donors are ready to protect Democrats' House Majority!https://t.co/AaiQ4JG8bC — DCCC (@dccc) April 13, 2021

When the news of the raised cash came in, Michael McAdams, the NRCC Communications Director, responded by saying, “The DCCC got outraised by the NRCC 2 of the first 3 months… and ended Q1 w[ith] $4.9 million less than the NRCC. Great job”:

The @dccc got outraised by the @nrcc 2 of the first 3 months…and ended Q1 w $4.9 million less than the @nrcc. Great job! — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) April 13, 2021

Breitbart News reported the Republicans’ announcement last week that their campaign arm raised $33.7 million in the first three months of the year, ending with $29.7 million cash on hand.

The NRCC said they have no debt, while the DCCC reportedly entered into March with $11 million in debt.

In March, the NRCC hauled in $19.1 million, which is $3.6 million more than their previous off-year record for March.

The @nrcc DOMINATED Q1. We outraised the @dccc by $3.5 million in March and have $4.9 million more than them when accounting for debt. Incredible work by the @nrcc finance team, @GOPLeader and @SteveScalise.ὋὋὋὋ https://t.co/lxFPtWiS7q — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) April 13, 2021

McAdams also touted the “incredible work” of fundraising that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) had this past quarter.

McCarthy helped the NRCC raise an additional $5.3 million while Scalise helped raise an additional $3.5 million. Last week, McCarthy also announced he single-handedly raised over $27 million in campaign contributions.