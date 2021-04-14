Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) attempted to downplay Wednesday revelations that two of her top aides traveled out of the state for spring break last week.

When asked about the apparent hypocrisy after she urged Michiganders not to travel to Florida or other warm environs before state Chief Operations Officer Tricia Foster and Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel did so, she said, “There have never been travel restrictions in Michigan. There just haven’t been.”

That claim ran counter to a government emergency broadcast bulletin from March 2020, as well as Whitmer’s own words from last April, as documented by Michigan Rising Action:

WATCH: Flashback to @GovWhitmer announcing and defending travel restrictions last year. Today, Whitmer falsely claimed Michigan never had travel restrictions. #migov pic.twitter.com/Bg1LZTGnmW — Michigan Rising Action (@MIRisingAction) April 14, 2021

“Non-essential travel is prohibited,” one “civil emergency message” said that was ordered by Whitmer herself. The executive order — later deemed unconstitutional by the Michigan Supreme Court — was titled, “Stay Home Stay Safe.”

On April 15, 2020, she acknowledged in a cable news interview she was “cracking down on people traveling between homes,” referring to second homes in the northern part of the state.

That statement came days after she had extended the “Stay Home Stay Safe” order.

On April 9, 2020, Mlive reported:

Those who have multiple homes in Michigan will no longer be allowed to travel freely between those properties as part of the latest stay-at-home order. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday extended the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order through April 30, which in part restricts travel for non-essential reasons throughout the state. That extension now includes more language about traveling between multiple homes in Michigan.

The travel ban took effect April 10, 2020.

“After that date, travel between two residences is not permitted,” Whitmer’s order said.

Mlive noted Michiganders were “subject to fines and penalties” if they were caught traveling between homes.

