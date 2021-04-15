Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) took to social media Wednesday and announced, “Supreme Court expansion is infrastructure,” shortly after news emerged Democrats intend to roll out a court-packing bill this week to increase justices from nine to 13.

Such an untraditional sentiment was shared by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who also claimed paid leave, child care, and caregiving are “infrastructure” related items to include in future infrastructure legislation.

Paid leave is infrastructure.

Child care is infrastructure.

Caregiving is infrastructure. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 7, 2021

Supreme Court expansion is infrastructure. — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) April 15, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on April 13 said the Democrats’ attempt to spin unrelated infrastructure items into an infrastructure bill was a tactic to change the English language.

“Instead of coming up with a better bill, Democrats have decided it’s the English language that needs to change. They are embarking on an Orwellian campaign to convince everybody that any government policy whatsoever can be labeled infrastructure,” McConnell said.

Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak reported Wednesday night, “Congressional Democrats plan to unveil legislation expanding the size of the Supreme Court on Thursday, according to three congressional sources familiar with the closely held measure.”

The court-packing bill, captained by House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), would expand the court from nine justices to 13 in a move widely applauded by left-wing groups.

While Congress has expanded the federal courts based on caseload, “some contend that expanding the Court with the intent to shape the Court’s composition and obtain more favorable case outcomes [for the president] may raise constitutional questions,” according to the Congressional Research Service.

Indeed, Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s attempt to expand the Supreme Court for political reasons was opposed by Congress and historians, seen “as a crude power grab” and “one that ultimately convinced the Court to stop striking down his New Deal legislation and to allow government powers to grow,” Breitbart reported.