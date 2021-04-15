Democrats received 53 percent of 2020’s political fundraising cash, much of which was donated from “woke” corporations that oppose election integrity efforts in many states.

“Of the $1.9 billion, 47% went to Republicans and 53% went to Democrats,” according to CNBC.

The report also says individuals working in the finance, insurance, and real estate industries donated more than $250 million to Democrats, while only $103 million was donated to Republicans from the same industries.

Moreover, Breitbart News reported big tech employees and corporate PACs contributed more than 12 times the money to Democrats than Republicans in 2020.

The partisan fundraising numbers come as hundreds of corporations are promising to oppose any election integrity legislation they deem “discriminatory” in a letter released April 14.

“We stand for democracy. A beautifully American idea, but a reality denied to many for much of this nation’s history,” the letter reads. “As Americans, we know that in our democracy we should not expect to agree on everything.”

“However, regardless of our political affiliations, we believe the very foundation of our electoral process rests upon the ability of each of us to cast our ballots for the candidates of our choice,” the statement goes on.

The coalescence of multi-national corporations monetarily supporting Democrats far more than Republicans, while opposing election integrity efforts, becomes brazenly apparent when Major League Baseball (MLB), Coca-Cola, and others took action to chastise the State of Georgia for passing voter ID laws, among other reforms that expand voter access.

Yet, like Georgia’s voter ID requirement, many of the woke corporations also demand ID for the use of their services. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has highlighted the contradictions many of these corporations engage in, describing them as “woke” and “the height of hypocrisy to claim Georgia’s revised election law” does not match corporate “values.”