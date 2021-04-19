Legislation before the Ohio House would proclaim the state a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The legislation, House Bill 62, is sponsored by Republican state reps. Mike Loychik and Diane Grendell.

Fox 8 reports that HB 62 “would have the power to nullify any federal law or court ruling that goes against the second amendment,” including:

Tax on guns or ammunition

Registering or tracking guns and their owners

Any act forbidding gun ownership or transfer

Any act ordering the confiscation of guns

The Statehouse News Bureau explains that rep. Loychik refers to his bill as the “safe haven” act.

The push for state-level sanctuary status comes as Republicans removed the universal background check from Gov. Mike DeWine’s (R) budget.

On April 14, 2021, Breitbart News reported that Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) proclaimed Nebraska a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”

NTV ABC highlighted the proclamation’s warning, “The White House and U.S. Congress have announced their intention to pursue measures that would infringe on the right to keep and bear arms.” As a result, “Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life.”

