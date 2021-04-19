Pelosi: Maxine Waters Shouldn’t Apologize for Comments to MN Protesters

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., joined by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., criticizes President Donald Trump's pro-Wall Street policies during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Joshua Caplan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday said Rep. Maxine Waters should not apologize for calling on protesters to “get more confrontational” if former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is cleared in George Floyd’s death.

“No she doesn’t,” Pelosi told CNN reporter Annie Grayer when asked if Waters should apologize. Asked if Waters’ remarks will incite violence, the speaker replied, “Absolutely not.”

