Radical Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN) said the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota “feels like a closed case” to her while speaking with reporters Tuesday.

“The case, to me, feels like a closed case, where it shouldn’t be… ummm.. even a question of whether there will.. uuhh… be an acquittal.. umm.. or a..a..a verdict that doesn’t meet the scale of the crime that was committed,” Omar said.

Omar also articulated the trial’s verdict could mean a turning point in the community, saying she is “prayed up” and “holding on to one another.”

“And hopefully, this verdict will come soon,” she remarked.

During a press conference in Brooklyn Center, she also reiterated, “Our communities are tired and exhausted, really, at this repeated offense and assault that continues to happen.”

“Where we continue to find ourselves in a state of mourning, in a state of exhaustion, in a state of trauma, and constantly seeing so much pain unearthed every single day,” she continued.

“I know that we’ve been asking for accountability; we’ve been asking for transparency,” Omar said. “We’ve been asking for transformational change.”

“And I know to me that Black Lives Matter is not a hashtag and should never be just a hashtag,” she said.

“When we think about the police state, the police system, and we think about all of the systems of injustice that exist in this country, they are systems that have been created by men, and they are codified by law,” Omar concluded her remarks.

In legal terminology, a “closed case” is a case that is complete and in the past, with nothing more to do, as opposed to a live case, which is an ongoing case. Perhaps what Omar meant to say is the case an open and shut case, which means a slam-dunk.

Either way, Omar’s comments come as Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) used confrontational language regarding the case Saturday, stirring Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the Derek Chauvin trial in Hennepin County, Minnesota, to say he hoped “elected officials would stop talking about this case.”

“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” he said to Chauvin’s defense team.

The Derek Chauvin trial concluded closing remarks Monday. The verdict is pending and expected soon.