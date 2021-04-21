White House Condemns ‘Police Violence’ in Response to Death of Ma’Khia Bryant

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a daily press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki held the daily briefing to answer questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

The White House Wednesday condemned “police violence” after police shot and killed teenage girl Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, after she appeared to attack another person with a knife.

“The killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus police is tragic,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a prepared statement during the White House press briefing. “She was a child.”

Psaki pointed to the racial disparities surrounding “police violence” as part of the White House reaction to the shooting.

“We know that police violence disproportionally impacts Black and Latino people and communities and that black women and girls, like black men and boys, experience higher rates of police violence,” she said.

The Columbus Division of Police released a body camera video Tuesday showing Bryant having a knife as she was fighting with another girl when the police fired their shots.

Psaki also noted Bryant was a foster care child and noted the “particular vulnerabilities” foster children face.

“Her death came, as you noted, just as America was hopeful of a step forward after the traumatic and exhausting trial of Derek Chauvin, and the verdict was reached,” she concluded.

.

