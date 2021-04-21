The White House Wednesday condemned “police violence” after police shot and killed teenage girl Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, after she appeared to attack another person with a knife.

“The killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by the Columbus police is tragic,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a prepared statement during the White House press briefing. “She was a child.”

Psaki pointed to the racial disparities surrounding “police violence” as part of the White House reaction to the shooting.

“We know that police violence disproportionally impacts Black and Latino people and communities and that black women and girls, like black men and boys, experience higher rates of police violence,” she said.

The Columbus Division of Police released a body camera video Tuesday showing Bryant having a knife as she was fighting with another girl when the police fired their shots.

Psaki also noted Bryant was a foster care child and noted the “particular vulnerabilities” foster children face.

“Her death came, as you noted, just as America was hopeful of a step forward after the traumatic and exhausting trial of Derek Chauvin, and the verdict was reached,” she concluded.