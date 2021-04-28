The Arkansas House followed in the footsteps of the state Senate and passed legislation Tuesday baring the enforcement of new federal gun controls infringing on the Second Amendment.

KATV reports the House passed the legislation by a vote of 79-20.

The legislation passed the Arkansas Senate by a vote of 26-6.

Prohibition against federal gun control enforcement was sponsored by State Sen. Missy Irvin (R), who said, “We are a country based on freedom and when our freedoms are threatened we must take action through the tools within our U.S. Constitution and our Arkansas constitution to protect those freedoms,”

On April 24, 2021, Breitbart News noted Montana’s Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed legislation prohibiting the enforcement of new federal gun controls in his state.

On April 14, 2021, Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) signed a proclamation declaring Nebraska a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary State” on April 14, 2021.

Earlier in April, Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed legislation barring the enforcement of new federal gun controls in Arizona.

