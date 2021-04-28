Feds Execute Search Warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan Apartment

Federal investigators executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s apartment in Manhattan as part of an investigation involving dealings with Ukraine, according to a Wednesday report.

The New York Times, citing “three people with knowledge of the matter,” reported that the feds executed a search warrant at the lawyer’s Upper East Side apartment as part of the investigation into his dealings with Ukraine — specifically, the accusations that he “illegally lobbied Trump administration in 2019 on behalf of Ukrainian officials and oligarchs.”

“One of the people said the investigators had seized Mr. Giuliani’s electronic devices,” the Times reported, noting the significance of executing the search warrant given Giuliani’s status as a lawyer for the former president, particularly:

While the warrant is not an explicit accusation of wrongdoing against Mr. Giuliani, it shows that the investigation has entered an aggressive new phase. To obtain a search warrant, investigators need to persuade a judge they have sufficient reason to believe that a crime was committed and that the search would turn up evidence of the crime.