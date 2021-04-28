Following President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, several prominent members of Congress, mostly Democrats, broke Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to surround and talk to the president while giving him fist bumps.

Some congressional members who fist bumped and/or came within a distance of less than six feet to the president include:

Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

In addition to not maintaining a six-foot distance while talking with the president, Sen. Sanders was also seen giving Biden a brief hug following the address:

Bernie and Biden fist-bump and hug pic.twitter.com/SBdabzB9qj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2021

Rep. DeLauro could be seen on camera with her fists held against President Biden’s for more than 30 seconds:

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) holds a long, intense fist-bump with President Biden. DeLauro has fought for expanded child tax credit — which will roll out this month — for her whole political career. pic.twitter.com/x9DBaDc6hS — The Recount (@therecount) April 29, 2021

The CDC recommends vaccinated people “visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households at the same time” wear a “well-fitted mask” and remain “at least 6 feet away from others” while “visiting in a well-ventilated space.”

The House chamber, with its floor and gallery seating, can accommodate more than 1,000 people. A report from Bloomberg last week estimated that there would be a “little more than 200 people in the chamber for Biden’s speech.”

Prior to Biden’s address, the president also gave fist bumps as he entered the room. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) notably received a fist bump from him upon entry.

