Anti-ICE Protesters Disrupt Joe Biden 100-Day Celebration Drive-in Rally

Anti-ICE protesters disrupted President Joe Biden at a drive-in car rally in Georgia Thursday.

Biden was only a few minutes into his speech before a group of protesters began shouting, “End detention now!” and “Communities, not cages!” and “Abolish ICE!”

Pres Biden was just interrupted by demonstrators at his car rally in GA who were chanting “end detentions now” and “communities not cages” The president engaged with them-and at one point said to give them a microphone. (Several shouted that they voted for him) pic.twitter.com/7q0ehc3IQf — Karen Travers (@karentravers) April 29, 2021

“We’ll give you a microphone,” Biden said as the protesters kept shouting.

Biden tried to continue his speech, but the protesters continued to shout.

“I agree with you,” Biden replied. “I’m working on it. Give me another five days.”

“We voted for you!” some of them replied.

Eventually, staff arrived to escort the protesters out of the area.

“Folks, y’all know what they’re talking about,” Biden said. “There should be no private prisons, period. None. That’s what they’re talking about. Private detention centers. They should not exist and we’re working to close all of them.”