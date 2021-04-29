Poll: Plurality of Voters Consider Biden’s First 100 Days a ‘Failure’

A plurality of U.S. likely voters consider President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office a “failure,” a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The survey, taken April 27-28, days before Biden reaches his 100th day in office, asked, “Have President Biden’s first 100 days been a success, a failure, or somewhere in between?”

A plurality, or 44 percent, said the commander-in-chief’s first 100 days have been a “failure,” followed by 36 percent who said it has been a “success,” 18 percent who said “somewhere in between,” and 2 percent who remain unsure.

Opinions are predictably divided along party lines, as nearly three-quarters of Republicans consider Biden’s first 100 days a failure, compared to 16 percent of Democrats who said the same. A majority of Democrats, 67 percent, consider Biden’s first 100 days a success, compared to 12 percent of Republicans and 26 percent of independents who held the same sentiments.

When asked if Biden has proven to be a “better present or a worse president” than expected, a plurality, or 39 percent, chose “worse,” while 26 percent said “better.” One-third of voters said his performance has been what they expected. Once again, opinions are sharply divided on party lines, with 60 percent of Republicans saying his performance has been worse, while 17 percent of Democrats said the same. Notably, a plurality of Democrats — not a majority — said his performance has been better than expected.

Per Rasmussen:

Biden’s presidency continues to be shadowed by the belief that cheating affected the outcome of last year’s election. While 48% of voters say Biden won the election fairly last November, 39% disagree and 13% are not sure. Sixty-nine percent (69%) of Republican voters don’t believe Biden won the election fairly, a belief shared by 13% of Democrats and 36% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

The survey, taken among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.