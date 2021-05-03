Colorado Democrats Push State-Level ‘Gun Violence Prevention’ Office

Colorado Democrats are pushing a number of gun controls in response to last month’s Boulder shooting, including the creation an Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP).

CNN reports that the OGVP would be created by House Bill 1299, which will be considered in committee this week.

The role of the office would be to “coordinate and promote effective efforts to reduce gun violence and related traumas and promote research regarding causes of, and evidence-based responses to, gun violence.”

House Bill 1298 is also being pushed this week, and it would allow the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to double the length of extended firearm purchase background checks; turning the current 30 day extension to 60 days.

7 News notes that Senate Bill 256 will also be considered this week, that bill would remove Colorado’s firearm preemption statute, thereby allowing local municipalities to pass their own gun controls.

SB 256 is sponsored by Colorado Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg (D). He said, “Each community has the unique expertise to know what it takes to make them safe.”

Colorado adopted universal background checks and a ban on “high capacity” magazines in 2013. In fact, Giffords lists Colorado as one of nine states with a “high capacity” mag ban in place. Moreover, Colorado enacted a red flag law on January 1, 2020, which means the state has some of the same gun controls Democrats at the federal level push as a ways of keeping Americans safe. But the laws did not prevent the March 22, 2021, Boulder attack that killed ten innocents.

