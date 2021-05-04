President Joe Biden’s political operation has begun opposition research on potential 2024 political opponents, according to reports.

Politico and The Hill reported Tuesday that the Democrat National Committee is already at work investigating more than 20 possible Republican candidates, from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley to Fox News host Tucker Carlson and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell.

The decision to investigate Carlson, a working conservative journalist, is unprecedented so early in the political process, but it shows how Democrats view him as a political threat.

Biden’s 2020 campaign manager, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, is leading the effort, which has hired about 25 people, according to the reports. The effort has plans to hire 25 more staffers to fuel their opposition research early on in the process.

Their efforts could be in vain if former President Trump decides to challenge Biden, or whatever Democrat takes his place if he decides not to run for re-election.

The 78-year-old president voiced his intent to run for re-election during a press conference in March.

“My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation,” he said, adding he “expected” to run with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden will turn 82 in 2024.

“The way I view things, I’ve become a great respecter of fate in my life,” Biden said. “I set a goal that’s in front of me to get things done for the people I care most about.”