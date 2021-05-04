The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) blasts vulnerable Democrat Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI) in a new ad over receiving tens-of-thousands of dollars in income from a seedy massage parlor he rents to.

The NRCC is running the new ad in the vulnerable Democrats district, blasting him for staying quiet on the tens-of-thousands of dollars in income he took from a seedy massage parlor that has advertising on websites that illicit sex.

The ad begins, “What’s Ron Kind hiding?” Adding, “Reports revealed Kind made tens of thousands of dollars from a seedy massage parlor,” before explaining reports about the seedy business.

“Since the massage business opened in May of 2018, there have been seven calls police have made to that address,” the ad continued.

The ad later said, “the industry has been proven to be a component of human sex trafficking” before saying, “call and tell Ron Kind to stand up to sex traffickers.”

Mike Berg, an NRCC spokesman, told Breitbart News, “If Ron Kind seeks reelection, Wisconsin voters will hold him accountable for his poor judgment. Ron Kind needs to come clean and explain what’s been going on at his property.”

Kind refused to respond to the initial reports from Fox News.

Instead, the Democrat spoke to a local news organization in his district and claimed racism is behind the questions and latest attacks on him. Kind claimed the reports were false and are racist for questioning an Asian-owned business.

Initially reported, Kind made tens of thousands from renting a property he owns to a seedy massage parlor that has been advertised multiple times on websites known for sociating sex since the business opened. The report indicated the business known as “Asian Sunny Massage,” which was previously named “Impression Spa,” opened in 2018. The same day the spa opened, reports show the advertisements on the “various illicit websites that are known as avenues for illicit sex” started.

Some of these websites appeared to be RubMaps, AssortList, and BodyRubsMap.

BodyRubsMap has been advertised as the “best alternative to Backpage,” a now-seized website known as “the largest online U.S. marketplace for sex trafficking,” according to the report. AssortList is a site similar to Craigslist and Backpage — which reportedly lets users choose categories, like dating and massages, in addition to “adult” services which include phone sex, escorts, strippers, and strip clubs. Fox News cites a 2019 USA Today report describing RubMaps as a review site for illicit spas, like “Yelp.”

A follow-up report from a local network, WKBT, uncovered seven police calls to the massage parlor in less than three years of being in business — including several times in the middle of the night.